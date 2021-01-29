ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO excavation works in Bay Street and Lagoon Portsmouth

DOWASCO informs residents of Bay Street, Lagoon in Portsmouth and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works to section of the public road in Bay Street and Lagoon in order to carry out pipeline repair works on Sunday January 31, 2021 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Cant wait to see how the traffic rolls out