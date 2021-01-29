ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO excavation works in Bay Street and Lagoon Portsmouth

DOWASCO informs residents of Bay Street, Lagoon in Portsmouth and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works to section of the public road in Bay Street and Lagoon in order to carry out pipeline repair works on Sunday January 31, 2021 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.