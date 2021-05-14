ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO excavation works in Canefield

DOWASCO informs residents of Canefield and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works to section of the public road to carry out pipeline replacement works on Sunday May 16, 2021 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the following areas:

Edward Leblanc Highway, at the junction of National Development Bank (NDB) and NAPA. Close to Harris Paints Junction and Rubis Gas Station in Canefield.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.