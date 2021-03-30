ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO excavation works in Newtown

DOWASCO informs residents of Newtown and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works to section of the public road in Newtown (close to the Primary School) to undertake emergency service line repair on Tuesday March 30, 2021 between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p. m.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution due to the slow movement of traffic.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.