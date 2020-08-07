ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO excavation works on Canal Lane

DOWASCO informs residents of Federation Drive, Canal Lane and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works at the intersection of Federation Drive and Canal Lane to re-route a sewer pipe from Canal Lane unto Federation Drive on Saturday August 8th to Sunday August 9th 2020 from 8:00am to 8:00pm respectively.

All traffic traversing the area will be redirected unto Murphy’s Lane during this period.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.