ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco excavation works on Jolly’s Lane

DOWASCO informs residents of Jolly Lane and the general public that we will be carrying out sewer excavation works to section of the public road on 27 Jolly Lane (Southern Side) to facilitate sewer service connection on Thursday June 25, 2020 from 8:00am to 3:00pm.

All traffic approaching Jolly’s Lane will be redirected unto Federation Drive & Charles Avenue during this period.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution. DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.