ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO excavation works on Kennedy Avenue Sunday 27th September

DOWASCO informs residents of Kennedy Avenue and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works to a section of the public road on Kennedy Avenue, (from Independence Street to Bath Road) to install a water connection to the Arawak House of Culture

on Sunday September 27, 2020 between the hours of 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Customers on Kennedy Avenue (from Independence Street to Bath Road) may experience low water pressure or no water during this period. Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.