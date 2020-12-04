ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO excavation works on River Bank

DOWASCO informs residents of River Bank and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works to section of the public road on River Bank near the Stadium to install an extension of the distribution network to the River Bank Government Apartment on Sunday December 6, 2020, between the hours of 8:00am and 5:00pm.

All traffic approaching the Stadium Road will be redirected unto Valley Road and River Bank during this period.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.