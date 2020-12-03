ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco excavation works on Upper Great Marlborough Street

DOWASCO informs residents of Upper Great Marlborough Street and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works to section of the public road on Upper Great Marlborough Street (at the back of the Financial Centre) on Saturday December 5, 2020 between the hours of 8:00am to 4:00pm.
Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution. DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general
public for their understanding.
