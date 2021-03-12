ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO flushing of the sewer network

DOWASCO informs residents of Roseau and the general public that we will be carrying out flushing of the sewer network in the following areas between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. nightly:
- Upper Cork Street on March 3rd
- Lower Cork Street on March 10th
- Upper Great George Street on March 11th
- Lower Great George Street on March 15th
- Hanover Street on Sunday March 14, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on March 16 & 17 between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
the drains too, in Roseau they stink like wow, especially the corner where Subway used to be it’s now lotto blast corner, Roseau is the stinkiest capital I’ve been too…