ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO flushing of the sewer network

DOWASCO informs residents of Roseau and the general public that we will be carrying out flushing of the sewer network in the following areas between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. nightly:

Upper Cork Street on March 3 rd

Lower Cork Street on March 10 th

Upper Great George Street on March 11 th

Lower Great George Street on March 15 th

Hanover Street on Sunday March 14, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on March 16 & 17 between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.