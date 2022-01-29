ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO January monthly bills available

The Dominica Water and Sewerage Company Limited (DOWASCO) wishes to inform all customers that bills for the month of JANUARY 2022 are available for payment. To obtain bill copies and balances, customers are asked to visit our offices on High Street, Roseau and Chance, Portsmouth OR call our Portsmouth offices @: 255-2981/2982/2983 and our Roseau offices at 255-2930/2931/2932/2933/2934.

Customers can also log unto our online viewing services at www.dowasco.dm to review their bills and sign up to receive bills via email.

To receive bills balances via text message, customers are encouraged to update their account contact information during office visits or via phone or WhatsApp. Our WhatsApp numbers are 275-1177 for Portsmouth, 275-1143 for Credit Control and 275 -1182 for Customer Service.

To make payments, visit our offices OR use the following online services:

National Bank of Dominica’s Bank-a-Net and Mo Banking services

Republic Bank Dominica’s online banking service

First Caribbean International Bank’s internet banking service

MLajan Mobile Wallet Platform

DOWASCO thanks customers for your valuable business!