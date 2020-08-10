ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco July 2020 Bills are available online, via phone and at office locations

The Dominica Water and Sewerage Company Limited (DOWASCO) wishes to inform customers that bills for the month of July 2020 have been processed and are available for payment.

To obtain bill copies and balances, customers can visit our offices on High Street, Roseau and Chance, Portsmouth OR call our Portsmouth offices @: 255-2981/2982/2983 and our Roseau offices at 255-2931/2932/2933/2934.

Customers can also log unto our online viewing services at [email protected] to review their bills. Customers will only be allowed to view monthly bills. However, to make online payments, customers can use the following online banking services:

National Bank of Dominica’s Bank-a-Net and Mo Banking services.

Republic Bank Dominica’s online banking service.

First Caribbean International Bank’s internet banking service

Persons coming to do business at the office are asked to wear a mask or face covering.

We take this opportunity to thank you our valued customers for your continued patience and understanding as together we work to keep Dominica safe.