ANNOUNCEMENT (update): DOWASCO notice on disconnection of accounts in arrears

DOWASCO wishes to inform all customers that the company will be carrying out disconnection of accounts in arrears beginning March 10, 2021.

Customers in arrears of 30 days and over are liable to be disconnected. Customers, whose accounts are disconnected, will be required to pay their outstanding balance plus a reconnection fee before service is restored.

Customers who are unable to pay in full are kindly asked to visit our offices to make suitable payment arrangements.

To obtain bill copies and balances, customers can visit our offices on High Street, Roseau and Chance, Portsmouth OR call our Portsmouth offices @: 255-2981/2982/2983 and our Roseau offices at 255-2930/2931/2932/2933/2934. Our Whatsapp numbers are 275-1177 for Portsmouth, 275-1143 for Credit Control and 275 -1182 for Customer Service.

Customers can also log unto our online viewing services at www.dowasco.dm to review their bills. Customers will only be allowed to view monthly bills. However, to make online payments, customers can use the following online banking services:

National Bank of Dominica’s Bank-a-Net and Mo Banking services.

Republic Bank Dominica’s online banking service.

First Caribbean International Bank’s internet banking service