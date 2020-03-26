ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO notice with regard to COVID-19

To our valued customers
Due to the current situation resulting from COVID-19, and in keeping with the advice of the Government at the Press conference on March 25, 2020, Our Offices will be closed effective 10:00am today.
DOWASCO has effected its emergency Plan and only Emergencies will be attended to during this time of closure.
For Emergencies please call our emergency number 255-2999 and leave a message, someone will contact you as quickly as possible.
We take this opportunity to wish you our valued customers well and together pray and hope for a speedy return to normalcy.
