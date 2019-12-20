ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO office closure

DOWASCO wishes to inform the general public that its offices in Portsmouth and High Street, Roseau will be closed from 12:00 noon Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience caused to you our valued customers and would like to take this opportunity to wish you a blessed and prosperous season.
Please be guided accordingly.
