ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO office closure on Monday 4th April 2022

DOWASCO wishes to inform the general public that its offices will close on Monday April 4, 2022, as follows:
Portsmouth: 12:00 pm
Roseau: 1:00 pm
This is to allow staff to attend a meeting.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their understanding.
