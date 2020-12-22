ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO offices will be closed from 12 noon 24th December 2020

DOWASCO informs customers that the offices in Roseau and Portsmouth will be closed at 12 noon on Thursday, December 24, 2020. DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused.
DOWASCO extends compliments of the Season to all customers and collaborators and every good wish for a fruitful and peaceful 2021.
