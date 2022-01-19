ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO pipelaying works on Jimmit to Warner Road 19 January 2022

DOWASCO - Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 at 1:00 PM
DOWASCO informs residents of Jimmit, Warner and the general public that we will be carrying out pipelaying works to a section of the public road on Jimmit to Warner Road from Tuesday January 19, 2022 to Wednesday January 26, 2022 between the hours of 9:00 a. m. and 3:00 p.m. daily.

All vehicles traversing the Jimmit to Warner Main Road will be diverted unto Elue Lane during this period.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.

