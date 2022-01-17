ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO pipelaying works on section of Jimmit to Warner Road

DOWASCO informs residents of Jimmit and the general public that we will be carrying out pipelaying works to a section of the public road on Jimmit to Warner Road from Tuesday January 18, 2022 between the hours of 9:00 a. m. and 3:00 p.m.
Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.
