ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco pipeline replacement works in Cochrane

DOWASCO informs customers from Cochrane and the general public that we will be carrying out pipeline replacement works in Cochrane above the primary school from Monday September 21 st to Saturday September 25th 2020 between the hours of 9:00am to 5:00pm daily.

This improvement is expected to ensure resilience, reduce intermittent interruptions and supply excellent water quality to the area.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may have been caused by the interruptions in the supply and thanks its customers and the general public for the cooperation and understanding during the process of restoring the supply.