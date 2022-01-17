ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO Portsmouth office closure

The Dominica Water and Sewerage Company (DOWASCO) wishes to inform customers that their Portsmouth office will be closed until further notice from Monday January 17th.
DOWASCO’s office on High Street in Roseau remains open for service at normal operating hours.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience caused.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.