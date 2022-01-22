ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO reopens Portsmouth office from Monday

The Dominica Water and Sewerage Company Ltd. (DOWASCO) wishes to inform customers that it’s office in Portsmouth will be reopened for business on Monday January 24th at normal operating hours.
DOWASCO thanks its customers and the general public for their understanding.
