ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO road excavation works in Campbell

DOWASCO informs residents of Campbell and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works to a section of the public road on Campbell Road (Junction of Zabrico) to carry out pipeline repair on Saturday November 13, 2021 between the hours of 9:00 a. m. and 3:00 p.m. Customers may experience low water pressure or no water during this period.

All vehicles traversing the Campbell Road will be redirected unto Belfast Road during this period.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.