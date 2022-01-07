ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO road excavation works in Hodges Lane

DOWASCO - Friday, January 7th, 2022 at 7:00 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

DOWASCO informs residents of Hodges Lane and the general public that they will be carrying out excavation works to section of the public road, (intersection of Hodges Lane and Long Lane) to facilitate a sewer connection on Sunday January 9, 2021 between the hours of 8:00 am and 3:00 pm.

All vehicles travelling on Long Lane will be diverted unto Cork Street during this period.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks its customers and the general public for their understanding.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

    Post a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    :) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

     characters available

    This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.