ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO road excavation works in Hodges Lane

DOWASCO informs residents of Hodges Lane and the general public that they will be carrying out excavation works to section of the public road, (intersection of Hodges Lane and Long Lane) to facilitate a sewer connection on Sunday January 9, 2021 between the hours of 8:00 am and 3:00 pm.

All vehicles travelling on Long Lane will be diverted unto Cork Street during this period.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks its customers and the general public for their understanding.