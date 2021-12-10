ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO road excavation works on Upper Great Marlborough Street

DOWASCO informs residents of Roseau and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works to section of the public road on Upper Great Marlborough Street (across from Piper’s Steps) to facilitate a sewer connection on Sunday December 12, 2021 between the hours of 8:30 a. m. and 5:00 p. m.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.