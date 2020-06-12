ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO road works on Hillsborough Street

DOWASCO informs residents on Hillsborough Street and the general public that we be carrying out excavation works on 35 Hillsborough Street, Roseau (close to the Old Wesley High School) to facilitate a sewer connection on Sunday June 14, 2020 between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm.

All traffic approaching Hillsborough Street will be diverted unto Great George Street during this period.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.