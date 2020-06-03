ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO road works on King George V Street from 6pm

DOWASCO informs residents of Roseau that we will be carrying out excavation works to the public road on King George V. Street (close to Symes Zee) to facilitate repair to sewer line on Wednesday May 3, 2020 from 6:00pm.

All traffic approaching King George V. Street will be diverted unto Cross during this period.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.