ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco road works schedule on Kennedy Avenue

DOWASCO informs residents of Roseau and the general public that we will be adjusting buried manhole covers to road level on Kennedy Avenue from 6:00pm on the following dates:

Friday June 12, 2020

Saturday June 13, 2020

Sunday June 14, 2020

Monday June 15, 2020

Safety cones left on site should not be tampered with. Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.