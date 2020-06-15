ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO roadworks schedule on King George V Street

DOWASCO informs residents of Roseau and the general public that we will be adjusting buried manhole covers to road level on King George V Street from 6:00pm on the following dates:

Tuesday June 16, 2020

Wednesday June 17, 2020

Thursday June 18, 2020

Friday June 19, 2020

Safety cones left on site should not be tampered with. Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.