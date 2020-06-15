ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO roadworks schedule on King George V Street

DOWASCO informs residents of Roseau and the general public that we will be adjusting buried manhole covers to road level on King George V Street from 6:00pm on the following dates:
- Tuesday June 16, 2020
- Wednesday June 17, 2020
- Thursday June 18, 2020
- Friday June 19, 2020
Safety cones left on site should not be tampered with. Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.
