ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO scheduled service interruption Copthall & Louisville

ANNOUNCEMENT

DOWASCO informs residents of Copthall & Louisville that their water supply will be interrupted on Thursday October 03, 2019 between the hours of 9:00am and 3:00pm.

This interruption is necessary in order to facilitate the Ministry of Public Works, Water Resource Management and Ports with road construction works in the area.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.