ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO scheduled service interruption for Scotts Head and Savanne

DOWASCO informs customers from Scotts Head and Savanne their water supply will be interrupted on Wednesday September 23, 2020 between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm.

This interruption is necessary to facilitate the completion of newly laid pipelines.

This improvement is expected to ensure resilience, reduce intermittent interruptions and supply excellent water quality to the area.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.