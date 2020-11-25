ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco scheduled service interruption from Mero to Castle Comfort, including Wallhouse

DOWASCO informs customers from Mero to Castle Comfort, including Wall House that their water supply will be interrupted on Sunday November 29, 2020 between the hours of 9:00am to 3:00pm.

This interruption is necessary to facilitate maintenance works at the Springfield Intake due to past adverse weather conditions on November 9, 2020.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.