ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO scheduled service interruption from Morne Daniel to Beau Bois

DOWASCO informs all its customers from Morne Daniel to Beau Bois (section by Courts) that their water supply will be interrupted from 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 to 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

Please be advised that during this period, efforts will be made to supply water between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

This interruption is necessary to facilitate transfer to the newly installed supply pipeline at Morne Daniel.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.