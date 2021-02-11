ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO scheduled service interruption in Benjamin Lane

DOWASCO informs residents of Benjamin Lane and the General public that we will be carrying out excavation works to facilitate the installation of a sewer connection on Benjamin Lane, Goodwill (close to the TC Sunbeam Pre School) on Friday February 12, 2021 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.