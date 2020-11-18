ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO scheduled service interruption in Castle Comfort and Fortune

DOWASCO - Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 at 3:50 PM
DOWASCO informs customers from Castle Comfort and Fortune that their water supply will be interrupted on Thursday November 19, 2020 between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm for the purpose of pipeline repair.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers for their understanding.

1 Comment

  1. Rapids Uno
    November 19, 2020

    ……………………………… for that reason I don’t expect them to show my comment.

    ADMIN: Any individual (such as yourself) or organization that pays for an announcement can request that comments be disabled on that announcement. News articles are free and therefore open to comments from everyone.

    Should you have a complaint you can contact DOWASCO directly. Alternatively, you can also submit a commentary or letter to the editor at [email protected] if you have a desire to publicly express your concern.

