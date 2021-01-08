ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO scheduled service interruption in Giraudel, Eggleston, Beau Bois, Piere and Reigate

DOWASCO inform customers from Giraudel, Eggleston, Beau Bois, Pierce and Reigate that as a result of works being undertaken by DOMLEC on the electrical transmission line to the Pump Station the water supply will be interrupted today Friday January 8, 2021.

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.