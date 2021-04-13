 ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO scheduled service interruption in Lagoon Portsmouth for purpose of emergency repair

DOWASCO informs residents of Lagoon in Portsmouth that we will be carrying out emergency repair to the distribution line on Wednesday April 14, 2021 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p. m. As a result the water supply will be interrupted during this period.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.
Everyday Dowasco apologizing for some type of interruption and expect the public to say
‘ok, no problem”. Instead of apologizing, they should be saying- since we cut your water for a period of time, we are going to reduce your bill for the period that you didn’t have water. That would show more concern, and I bet we would have less interruptions.