ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO scheduled service interruption in Laudat, Morne Prosper, Copthall, Louisville and Trafalgar

DOWASCO informs customers from Laudat, Morne Prosper, Copthall, Louisville and Trafalgar that their water supply will be interrupted on Tuesday May 18, 2021 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for the purpose of system maintenance.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.