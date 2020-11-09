ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO scheduled service interruption in Pichelin, Maranatha Square, Bellevue chopin, Geneva, Grandbay and Tete Morne

DOWASCO informs customers from Pichelin, Maranatha Square, Bellevue Chopin, Geneva, Grandbay and Tete Morne that their water supply will be interrupted on Tuesday November 10, 2020 between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm for the purpose of system Maintenance.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their cooperation and understanding.