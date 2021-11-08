ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO scheduled service interruption in Pte Michel

DOWASCO informs customers from Pte Michel that their water supply will be interrupted today Monday November 8, 2021 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. for the purpose of carrying out emergency repairs.
DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may be caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation and understanding.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Not a day goes by without an interception in the water supply somewhere in Dominica. The General Manager should be replaced by someone more competent. The only entity worse than DOWASCO is the present Skerrit Cabinet of quacks and infidels.