ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO scheduled service interruption in Pte Michel and Union Estate

DOWASCO informs customers from Pte Michel and Union Estate that their water supply will be interrupted on Wednesday October 20, 2021 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for the purpose of carrying out pipeline repair.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.
1 Comment
I know the weather has been bad but is Covid 19 also affecting service of utilities and other services, cost of living, cost of gas….etc