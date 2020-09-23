ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO scheduled service interruption in Pte Michel

DOWASCO informs customers from Pte Michel that their water supply will be interrupted on Thursday September 24, 2020 between the hours of 9:00am and 3:00pm.
This interruption is necessary to facilitate repairs to the supply pipeline. DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences that may be caused and thanks its customers and the general public for the cooperation and understanding.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.