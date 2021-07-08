ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO scheduled service interruption in San Sauveur, Petite Soufriere, Goodhope, Morpo, Dis Paix and Tranto

DOWASCO informs customers from San Sauveur, Petite Soufiere, Goodhope, Morpo, Dis Paix and Tranto that their water supply will be interrupted on Friday July 9, 2021 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. for the purpose of system maintenance.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.