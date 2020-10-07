ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO scheduled service interruption in Scotts Head

DOWASCO - Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at 11:57 AM
DOWASCO informs customers from Scotts Head that their water supply will be interrupted on Thursday October 8, 2020 between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm
for the purpose of system maintenance.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their cooperation and understanding.

