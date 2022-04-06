ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO scheduled service interruption in Shawford, Fond Canie, Morne Prosper and Scottshead

DOWASCO informs customers from Shawford, Fond Canie, Morne Prosper and Scottshead that their water supply will be interrupted on Thursday April 07th, 2022 between the hours of 9.00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the purpose of system maintenance.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may have been caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation and understanding.