ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO scheduled service interruption in Wesley, Woodfordhill, Marigot and Jno-Baptiste Ride in Calibishie

DOWASCO informs customers from Wesley, Woodfordhill, Marigot and Jno- Baptiste Ridge in Calibishie that their water supply will be interrupted on Monday December 6, 2021 between the hours of 9.00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for the purpose of system maintenance.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.