ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO scheduled service interruption in Wotten Waven, Trafalgar, Shawford, Fond Canie and Copthall

DOWASCO informs customers from Wotten Waven, Trafalgar, Shawford, Fond Canie and Copthall, that their water supply will be interrupted on Wednesday February 2, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This interruption is necessary to facilitate the main supply pipeline connection to the newly installed Morne Prosper pump pipeline.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.