ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO scheduled service interruption in Zabrico Housing Development

DOWASCO informs customers from Zabrico Housing Development that their water supply will be interrupted from today Thursday April 29th to Friday April 30th, 2021 for the purpose of system maintenance.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks the residents and the general public for their understanding.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.