ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO scheduled service interruption Soufriere, Savanne and Scotts Head

DOWASCO informs customers in Soufriere, Savanne and Scotts Head that their water supply will be interrupted on Thursday September 24, 2020 from 9:00am to 5:00pm in order to facilitate pipeline repair works.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience which may be caused by the interruption and thanks customers and the general public for their cooperation and understanding.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.