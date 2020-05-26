ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco service interruption for Woodfordhill, Weslye, Marigot, Pte Baptiste and Calibishie

DOWASCO informs customers from Woodfordhill, Wesley, Marigot, Pte Baptiste and Calibishie that their water supply will be interrupted on Wednesday May 27, 2020 between the hours of 9:00am and 3:00pm. This is to facilitate main connection to the supply network. DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.
