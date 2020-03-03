ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco service interruption from Jimmit to St. Joseph and environs

ANNOUNCEMENT
DOWASCO informs residents of Jimmit, Tarreau, Layou, St. Joseph, Mero, Castaways, and Cuba Road that their water supply will be interrupted between the hours of 9:00am to 6:00pm on Tuesday March 3, 2020 to carry out main pipelaying works to facilitate the River Defence – West of Hillsborough Bridge Project.
Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding
DOWASCO: Our Water, Our Treasure, Our Life!
